Health Ministry logs 118 more deaths from Covid-19, Penang with highest fatality rate

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): The Ministry of Health logged 118 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 26,683.

The latest tally includes 27 cases who had been brought in dead, and 14 who had died yesterday.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 reporting now includes both deaths recorded on the day as well as backlogged cases that are categorised after subsequent confirmation.

Comparing states and Federal Territories, Penang had the highest Covid-19 death rate for the past two weeks, at 11.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

This was followed by Perlis (8.6), Johor (7.2), and Sabah (5.5)

The nationwide death rate for the same period is 4.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

Yesterday, Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases record dropped to 9,066 — the first time the number has reached below 10,000 in nearly three months, with total active cases now numbering 150,317.

Comparatively, 14,454 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period.

The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,272,670 since the pandemic hit. – Malay Mail