Japanese Prime Minister Suga’s Cabinet resigns: local media

TOKYO (Oct 4): Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet submitted its resignation Monday while newly elected Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida is expected to take over as prime minister.

The current Cabinet, which has been in office since September 2020, collectively resigned, Anadolu Agency quoted a Kyodo news agency report.

“This is the real starting point. I will move forward with determination,” said Kishida at a press conference held at LDP headquarters.

It is considered certain that Kishida, who won the LDP leadership election last month instead of Suga, will be elected prime minister at a parliamentary session on Monday. – Bernama