Kuching teens who missed vaccination appointment can get walk-in jab this week

KUCHING: Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 years old will be conducted at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre at Jalan Stampin here this Wednesday to Friday.

The programme is for children in Kuching who have missed their vaccination appointments, are not attending school or are home-schooled.

The vaccination centre, which will be open from 8am to noon, will be handled by the Kota Sentosa Health Clinic. The vaccine administered will be from Pfizer.

Those who intend to go are reminded to bring along their identity card or passport and mobile phone with MySejahtera account.