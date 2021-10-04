‘Langkawi welcomes 38,748 tourists, rakes in RM15 million since tourism-bubble launch’

KUCHING (Oct 4): Langkawi has received 38,748 tourists since the tourism bubble kicked off on Sept 16 this year, and also generated revenue amounting to RM15 million so far.

In disclosing this, federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the resumption of tourism activities in Langkawi had exceeded the ministry’s target of 30,000 tourists and in this respect, she hoped that other tourism destinations in the country could soon follow suit.

“We hope to announce interstate travel very soon and by the time it is allowed, we wish to see a travel bubble be formed between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia as well because we have many good tourism destinations here,” she said when met after announcing a RM5-million allocation for upgrading and improvements works on Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) near here yesterday.

Adding on, the federal minister said interstate travel would ‘hopefully be allowed’ once the vaccination rate for the country’s adult population had reached 90 per cent.

“From the data provided to guide my ministry, I believe it (interstate travel) is going to be very soon, but the announcement would have to be made by the National Security Council,” she said.

Furthermore, Nancy pointed out that Langkawi might soon have its own ‘international tourism bubble’ – the first in the country amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic – and in this regard, meetings would be held with her counterparts from other countries to discuss it.

Meanwhile, she said she would soon be heading to a remote destination in Sarawak together with the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, to promote the local tourism products.

Also accompanying Nancy during her visit to the SCV yesterday were her ministry’s secretary-general Dato Dr Noor Zari Hamat, and the permanent secretary to Abdul Karim’s ministry Hii Chang Kee.