Man killed after being thrown off his motorcycle in accident in Daro

DARO (Oct 4): A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was thrown off his machine in an accident at KM30, Jalan Matu Igan here yesterday.

According to Matu Daro police chief DSP Neil Beginda, the victim was identified as Mohd Zarul Azeem Samshul from Kampung Tellian Laut in Mukah.

“In the 7pm incident, the victim’s motorcycle collided head-on with a car driven from Igan heading towards Kampung Tian Matu.

“The motorcycle was believed to have entered into the car’s lane,” he said in a statement.

Neil said the victim, who suffered serious bodily injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Daro Hospital.

The 29-year-old car driver escaped unhurt, while her 34-year-old passenger was injured on her left eye, he added.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Daro Hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.