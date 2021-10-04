Ministry study to solve SMEs’ problems

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): The Industrial Development Ministry through the Department of Development and Research (DIRD) will conduct a study to solve the problems faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the ministry and DIRD will be meeting with the companies involved to brainstorm on ways to resolve the problems.

He said this after a working visit to the factories of Dong Sin Food Sdn Bhd and HKT Industries Sdn Bhd on Monday.

During the visit, the minister had the opportunity to find out the problems faced by these two operators.

“One of the problems they faced was the lack of space for their machinery as both HKT Industries which produces plastic wares, furniture and mattresses as well as Dong Sin Food Sdn Bhd which manufactures dried noodles require bigger space.

“These two companies together with 15 more companies in the same industries also require assistance and are appealing to the state government to find remedial measures,” he said.

According to him, both HKT Industries with 300 staff and Dong Sin Food with 117 staff have provided Sabahans with job opportunities.