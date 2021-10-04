Nine more commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Oct 4): Nine more commercial premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said five of the premises are in Kuching, three in Sibu and one in Serian.

The premises in Kuching are Mydin Vista Tunku in Petra Jaya, The Spring Shopping Mall, Vivacity Megamall, Emart (Matang) and Emart (Batu Kawa).

The three premises in Sibu are Medan Mall, Sibu Central Market (Night Market) and Sibu Central Market while the one in Serian is Lepapa Hypermarket.

To date, there are 469 premises in the state listed in the HIDE system.

HIDE premises and locations are said to have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.