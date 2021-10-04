One new cluster declared in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak today recorded one new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Terimah Cluster in Limbang, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said that the community cluster was detected at a longhouse placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Terimah, Lubai in Limbang.

“56 individuals were screened for Covid-19 and 13, including the index case, tested positive. All positive case have been admitted to the Limbang Hospital and the district’s Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC),” said the committee.

To date, there are 100 active Covid-19 clusters with four reporting a total of nine new cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases are the Tembok Limbang Cluster with five cases; Bungey 2 Cluster (2); Kampung Segedup Cluster (1); and Long Urun Cluster (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC said that three clusters have come to an end after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.

They are the Sungai Ringin Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Bulan Sabit Cluster in Miri and Jalan Batu Lintang Cluster in Kuching.