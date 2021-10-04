Police issue 24 compounds in Sarawak for SOP violations

KUCHING (Oct 4): The police have issued 24 compounds for standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations in Sarawak today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said that 21 compounds were issued in Kuching and three in Miri.

A total of 14 compounds were issued for failing to observe social distancing and seven compounds for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering attendance when entering a premises.

Another two compounds were issued to premises operating beyond the stipulated hours and one compound for not preparing customer registration book.

The police have issued a total of 11,485 compounds to date.

No arrests were made today.

SDMC said that the Ministry of Health issued five compounds between Sept 26 and Oct 3, with one in Kapit and four in Miri.

Two compounds were for failing to observe social distancing, one for failing to observe quarantine order under Section 14 and another compound for the same offence but under Section 15.

One compound was issued to a corporate body for other violations of SOPs.

The ministry has issued 554 compounds for SOPs violations since March 11.

For the local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, the committee said Bau District Council issued two compounds today.

One compound was for incomplete registration book and another was for failing to scan MySejahtera QR code or manually registering attendance when entering a premises.

The local authorities have issued 1,509 compounds to date.