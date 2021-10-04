Sabah expected to start receiving tourists, local investors end of Oct – Bung

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Sabah is expected to receive out of state visitors especially tourists and investors in stages at the end of October.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said this was in line with the state government’s intention to enhance the economic growth of the state.

“We will consider to reduce or eliminate the existing quarantine directive,” he said to Bernama at the Parliament building here on Monday.

The Sabah government allows fully vaccinated individuals to enter Sabah for official business without needing to undergo screening or quarantine. The rule applies to individuals who will be in the state for three days.

Meanwhile, individuals who have not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, who are in Sabah for more than three days on official business must undergo a 10-day home quarantine and take the RTK-antigen on the eighth day.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament said the focus of the state government now is to increase the rate of vaccination among the population and at the same time to solve the problem related to the coordination of vaccination data with the National Security Council (MKN).

“For example, the people of Sabah migrating to the peninsular who received their vaccination here but the address is still in Sabah. The same with recipients in Kinabatangan whose address is in Kinabatangan but received their jabs in Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Tawau,” he said.

As of Oct 2, a total of 1,815,016 Sabahans have completed their vaccination of which 65.8 per cent were adults.

The Sabah government has agreed to allow inter-district travel according to zones beginning last Friday, however, districts with less than 60 per cent vaccination rate will not be included in the zoning system. – Bernama