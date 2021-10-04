Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases drop further to 1,189, but still the highest in the nation

KUCHING (Oct 4): The new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak have dropped further to 1,189 today, but the state still remained at the top of the country’s infection list.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 1,418 new cases.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s figure brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 216,765.

Nationwide, 8,075 new infections were reported, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative cases to 2,285,640.

Kelantan came in second on the infections table today with 1,020 cases, followed by Penang (853), Johor (781), Selangor (686), Sabah (677), Terengganu (636), Kedah (628), Perak (548), Pahang (522). Melaka (219), Kuala Lumpur (151) Negeri Sembilan (108) Perlis (36), Putrajaya (19) and Labuan (two).

Meanwhile, in a separate Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said Penang topped the country in terms of intensive care unit (ICU) beds usage at 98 per cent, followed by Perak (79 per cent), Selangor (75 per cent), Kelantan (71 per cent), Sarawak (68 per cent), Johor (65 per cent), Terengganu (63 per cent), Perlis (55 per cent), Sabah (52 per cent) and Kedah (52 per cent).

Kuala Lumpur has reported 33 per cent in ICU beds utilisation rate, followed by Pahang (27 per cent), Melaka (26 per cent), Putrajaya (14 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (10 per cent) and Labuan (six per cent).

As a whole, the country current ICU beds utilisation rate stands at 56 per cent.