School reopening in Miri runs smoothly in strict adherence to SOPs

MIRI (Oct 4): The reopening of schools for Form Five and Form Six students here went smoothly today with schools adhering strictly to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

SMK St Columba Parent Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Karambir Singh when contacted, said the turnout at the school was rather low but expected.

“For SMK St Columba, only Form 5 students are returning to school today. We have seven classes for Form 5, but we are not operating in full capacity. Only 50 per cent of the students from each class is supposed to return today.

“However, based on my personal observation today, the turnout was relatively low,” he said.

He added that some classes had only 10 students, which included his daughter.

“It is understandable that some parents might have concern about the safety of their children especially with the situation that we are in now.

“The school has taken all the necessary measures to ensure that the SOPs are in place, including outside the school where the students would have to wash their hands and have their temperature taken before entering the school,” he said.

Karambir pointed out that 100 per cent of teachers, staff and security guards of the school had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Therefore, parents should not be too worried about sending their children to school. As long as we cooperate with each other in taking all the precautionary steps including observing all the Covid-19 SOPs, there is not much to be worried about,” he said.

He added that the PTA today also handed over a box of 50 pieces of face masks and a bottle of sanitiser to each student as part of their association’s effort in preventing the spread of the virus in the school.