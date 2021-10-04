Search for missing boat first mate enters day three off Telaga Air

KUCHING (Oct 4): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for Awang Omar Awang Hamsawi, the first mate of a fishing boat who is missing at sea after the vessel capsized near Pulau Satang Besar in Telaga Air last Saturday, has resumed today.

As of 12pm, there was still no sign of the man.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre said the operation, which has been divided into several sectors from Telaga Air to Smpadi and to Satang Island, started at 7.22am today.

It said the Civil Defence Force and Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department boats were searching around the rocky area of Satang Island, while the police marine were searching around Tanjung Datu, Talang-Talang, Sempadi, Satang up to Tanjung Sipang.

“The search also involves the police air asset, Air King, which has flown to several SAR search areas,” said a Bomba spokesman.

A boat, carrying the victim’s family members, have also joined the search and are combing the area near Satang Island.

The total search area was estimated at 795.31 square nautical miles.

On Oct 2, a boat carrying ten people, including eight anglers, capsized some 21 nautical miles off Pulau Satang Besar, near Telaga Air, here.

The skipper and the anglers, who were from Peninsula Malaysia, were found alive by another group of fisherman early yesterday morning.