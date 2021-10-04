SRDC makes collection of used cooking oil mandatory for eateries

SIBU (Oct 4): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has made the collection of used cooking oil mandatory for eateries under its jurisdiction, said chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said all new applicants for food premises or eateries are subject to this licensing condition.

“As for all existing licensees, they are reminded to participate in this campaign as this criterion will be strictly monitored and also one of the licensing conditions for renewal of license,” he said yesterday when asked about Thursday’s full council meeting via Zoom.

Sempurai stressed that this is part of the council’s effort to green up the environment.

The council also wants to encourage public support in this campaign which started in April.

“By actively participating in the campaign, all of us could contribute towards accelerating the green movement particularly Goal 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation, and Goal 14 – Life below Water, under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Touching on the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted that most areas under SRDC jurisdiction remain very much affected.

The council’s current focus is to assist other government agencies especially on monitoring compliance with SOP.

“With Delta variant becoming so dominant in the recent surge of cases, we as the local council need to ensure all food premises, eateries, food courts, markets and Tamu be constantly monitored to curb the spread of the virus in crowded areas or premises.

“We, SRDC, also implemented our own internal SOP under my directive to make it compulsory for those staff going to the site and ground inspection to wear double masks. This is to provide double protection for all the staff and frontliners of the council.

“To date, not fewer than 16 staff from several sections in SRDC have been confirmed (Covid-19) positive. With this big number, we are concerned that this might be affecting our council services due to quarantine and sanitation of the office.

Additionally, Sempurai assured that council would ensure all the projects under its purview like Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) projects and Rural Transformation Projects (RTPs) be completed by this November.

He stressed that although there were some are delayed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and related issues, the council will not compromise with those projects delayed without any reasonable explanation.

For municipal services, the council is still focused on its core duty despite the challenges of the pandemic, added Sempurai.

“All those services like scavenging services, drain cleaning, grass cutting, road maintenance and all other services need to be continued and ongoing,” he pointed out.