Two schools in Lawas ordered closed due to Covid-19 positive cases involving teachers – Mohamad

KUCHING (Oct 4): Two schools in Lawas, SMK Trusan and SMK Merapok, have been ordered to close until Oct 6 due to Covid-19 positive cases involving teachers, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

According to him, a teacher of SMK Trusan and two other teachers of SMK Merapok recently tested positive for the virus.

“We at the Ministry of Education (MoE) along with the Ministry of Health (MoH) have taken precautionary measures and the MoH has issued a letter for the two schools to stay temporarily closed until Oct 6,” he told a press conference after visiting two schools here today.

The schools he visited on the first day of resumption of physical classes were SMK St. Thomas and SK Pendidian Khas (B) Kuching, Taman Matang Jaya.

With him during the visits was Sarawak Education director Dr Norisah Suhaili.

Mohamad said the authorities will continue to monitor the two schools.

Responding to a question, he said almost two million teens in Malaysia had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of today.

“The vaccination rate among our teens is quite high, almost two million I think. I don’t have the exact figure but we do not have much problem with vaccinating students,” he added.

To another question, Mohamad said the one-off recruitment of teachers is still in process and the MoE is in the midst of conducting interviews.

He said the one-off recruitment process would involve 18,000 teachers and the emphasis will be given to Sabah, Sarawak and Johor.

“We will allocate more for Sarawak since Sarawak is facing shortage of teachers,” he said.