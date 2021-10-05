18 more commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Oct 5): A total of 18 commercial premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update, seven of the listed premises were located in Kuching.

Out of this, three premises namely Mydin Vista Tunku at Petra Jaya, The Spring Shopping Mall, Vivacity Megamall had been checked twice.

The other premises are Emart at Matang, Emart at Tabuan, Medan Niaga Satok, and Plaza Merdeka.

“Samarahan had two commercial premises listed namely Farley and Aiman Mall at Kota Samarahan.

“In Serian, the commercial premises listed was LePapa Hypermarket,” it said, adding that the hypermarket was also checked twice.

It said in Sibu, two premises have been listed namely Medan Mall and Sibu Central Market (Night Market), both of which were checked twice as well.

“This brings the cumulative number of HIDE premises and locations in Sarawak to 487,” it added.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of the pre-emotive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.