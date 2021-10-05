Chemsain managing director to be laid to rest on Thursday

KUCHING (Oct 5): Chemsain Group of Companies managing director Chan Woon Peng, who passed away on Saturday (Oct 2), will be laid to rest at the Anglican Cemetery in Batu Kitang on Thursday.

When contacted, his son John said Chan passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur and his body will arrive here around 4pm today.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Chemsain Group of Companies said Chan founded Chemsain in 1984 after his retirement from government service as Chemistry Department state director.

“From humble beginnings of just a single-storey shop-lot and a clerk, through his leadership and mentorship, Chemsain has grown to be what it is today – a multi-disciplinary industry leader, with 10 offices throughout Malaysia and Brunei, a staff strength of more than 500, and a reputation to be reckoned with,” said the post.

“Those who knew Mr Chan would know that he has always held a staunch stance in high ethical standards and moral values be it in his personal or professional life. Well-known for his humility and kind demure, he was always the first to offer a helping hand to those in need.”

The post also said that Chan always advocated for family to come first and that Chemsain was always an extension of his own family.

Chan is survived by his wife Elizabeth, three sons, and 11 grandchildren.

His wake will be held at the St Thomas’ Cathedral Multipurpose Hall A tomorrow (Oct 6) from 9am to 7pm, followed by a wake service at 7.30pm, which will be live streamed on the Chemsain Group of Companies’ YouTube page.

The burial at the Anglican Cemetery on Thursday (Oct 7) at 9am will also be live streamed via the same channel.