Covid-19: 98.46 pct of Sarawak’s 1,361 new cases in Categories 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 5): A total of 98.46 per cent or 1,340 of Sarawak’s 1,361 new Covid-19 cases today consisted of Categories 1 and 2 cases involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the remaining 21 cases comprised 11 Category 3 cases (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); six Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and four Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

New infections in Kuching rose slightly to from 272 to 316 in the past 24 hours. The district remains at the top of the list out of 34 districts which reported new cases today.

Miri and Sibu also recorded three-digit cases at 254 and 147 respectively.

This is followed by Bintulu with 99 cases, Samarahan (82), Limbang (45), Serian (44), Lawas (40), Kapit (30), Betong (30), Saratok (29), Sri Aman (25), Simunjan (23), Sarikei (22), Mukah (22), Asajaya (21), Tatau (20), Bau (18), Belaga (12), and Subis (10).

Another 14 districts reported single-digit cases namely Lundu (8), Kanowit (8), Beluru (8), Marudi (7), Song (7), Lubok Antu (7), Kabong (6), Pakan (6), Selangau (5), Tebedu (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Meradong (2), and one each in Julau and Pusa.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 218,126.