Covid-19 cases go up again in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): Increased screening of those with symptoms and close contact has led to an increase of new Covid-19 infections in many districts of Sabah on Oct 5, with the total number of daily cases jumped to 805 after a decrease a few days ago.

The state also registered 11 deaths with two each in Lahad Datu and Kuala Penyu, and one each in Keningau, Tuaran, Sandakan, Nabawan, Ranau, Papar and Kudat.

However, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said none of the districts in Sabah recorded three figures.

“This increase is in line with the number of 18 districts that recorded an increase, while only eight districts registering a decrease.

“Ranau recorded the highest number of cases today with 87, an increase of 46.

Other districts that recorded a significant increase were Kota Marudu +42 cases, Lahad Datu +37 cases, Pitas +34 cases, Tambunan +27 cases, Beaufort +26 cases, Putatan +19 cases, Kota Belud +14 cases, Sandakan +12cases, Kunak +11 cases and Sipitang +10 cases,” he added.

Districts that recorded the highest drop were Kinabatangan -97 cases, Papar -29 cases, Kota Kinabalu -19 cases, Keningau -19 cases and Penampang -13 cases.

There was also a significant comparison of cases in Kinabatangan than the previous day. This is due to the two new clusters registered in the district on Monday.

Registration of case status and statistics announced on Tuesday shows that only 611 out of 805 cases or 75.90 per cent occurred during the past 24 hours.

Masidi added that 90.81 per cent of the total daily cases were under Category 1 and 2, while six cases under Category 3, four under Category 4 and only one under Category 5.

Meanwhile, eight districts in Sabah still have not reached the 60 per cent fully vaccinated mark to allow them to join inter-district travel within zones.

They are Sandakan, Tawau, Kinabatangan, Telupid, Tongod, Semporna, Papar and Nabawan.

Only Keningau district managed to cross the 60% fully vaccinated mark five days after the state government relaxed inter-district travel within five zones across the state on Oct 1.