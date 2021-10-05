Covid-19 cases go up again in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): Increased screening of those with symptoms and close contact has led to an increase of new Covid-19 infections in many districts of Sabah on Oct 5, with the total number of daily cases jumped to 805 after a decrease a few days ago.

However, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said none of the districts in Sabah

recorded three figures.

“This increase is in line with the number of 18 districts that recorded an increase, while only eight

districts registering a decrease.

“Ranau recorded the highest number of cases today with 87, an increase of 46.

Other districts that recorded a significant increase were Kota Marudu +42 cases, Lahad Datu +37 cases, Pitas +34 cases, Tambunan +27 cases, Beaufort +26 cases, Putatan +19 cases, Kota Belud +14 cases, Sandakan +12 cases, Kunak +11 cases and Sipitang +10 cases,” he added.

Districts that recorded the highest drop were Kinabatangan -97 cases, Papar -29 cases, Kota Kinabalu -19 cases, Keningau -19 cases and Penampang -13 cases.

There was also a significant comparison of cases in Kinabatangan than the previous day. This is due to the two new clusters registered in the district on Monday.

Registration of case status and statistics announced on Tuesday shows that only 611 out of 805 cases or 75.90 per cent occurred during the past 24 hours.

Masidi added that 90.81 per cent of the total daily cases were under Category 1 and 2, while six cases

under Category 3, four under Category 4 and only one under Category 5.