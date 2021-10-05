Covid-19 recoveries in Malaysia almost double of new cases today, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 5): Malaysia recorded 15,615 recoveries from Covid-19 today, almost double the number of new infections which were at 8,817 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the total new cases reported, 8,635 cases (97.9 per cent) were in categories one and two while the remaining 2.1 per cent or 182 cases were in categories three to five.

Categories one and two are asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases respectively, while category three refers to patients with pneumonia, category four as requiring oxygen and category five as needing a ventilator.

Dr Noor Hisham said 14 of the new cases were imported cases involving 11 citizens and three foreigners while 8,803 cases involved local transmission, namely 8,109 citizens and 694 foreigners.

“There are 851 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) comprising 815 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 36 cases which are suspected, probable and under investigation with 395 cases requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 14 new clusters were detected with 10 of them workplace-related, two involving infection in the community, and one each linked to high-risk groups and private educational institutions, bringing the total number of active clusters to 956.

He said Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) yesterday was at 0.87 with Putrajaya recording the highest rate at 1.04.

Data on deaths and the current situation of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia will be uploaded on the GitHub and https://covidnow.moh.gov.my websites. — Bernama