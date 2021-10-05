Covid-19: Sarawak records 16 deaths from Sept 24 to Oct 4

KUCHING (Oct 5): Sarawak recorded 16 Covid-19 death cases, of which the fatalities occured from Sept 24 to Oct 4, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that four of the fatalities were brought in dead (BID) cases.

“The victims, who all had comorbidities, were aged between 36 to 86,” SDMC said.

The state’s death toll now stands at 920.

The committee said Oct 3 registered the highest number of deaths over the period with seven cases.

“Four had died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) including a 36-year-old man from Samarahan who had asthma and obesity.

“Another victim from Samarahan was a 56-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

“The two other victims were a 41-year-old man from Serian with hypertension and dyslipidemia and a 69-year-old man from Kuching who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and heart disease,” it said.

A 65-year-old man from Betong and a 61-year-old man from Sarikei also died on the same day (Oct 3).

“The victim from Betong had hypertension while the latter had hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease,” said SDMC, adding that both died at Sarikei Hospital.

It said the seventh victim on Oct 3 involved a 39-year-old woman from Miri who had diabetes. She died at Miri Hospital.

The committee said Miri had registered another death case on Oct 4 involving a 47-year-old man from the same district.

“The victim, who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease, died at Miri Hospital.”

It said a 63-year-old woman from Kuching had also died on the same day (Oct 4).

The victim, it said, had hypertension and died at SGH.

In Sibu, a 76-year-old man from the same district, had died at Sibu Hospital on Oct 1.

SDMC said the victim had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

“Kuching had also recorded a death case on Sept 29. The victim was a 66-year-old man with hypertension who died at SGH,” it said.

It said Betong registered a death case on Sept 28 involving a 76-year-old man from Betong who died at Betong Hospital. He had hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease and heart disease.

The committee said Betong also recorded three out of the four BID cases.

“One of them was a 77-year-old woman who died on Sept 24 and had comorbidities of hypertension and heart disease while the other, an 86-year-old woman with hypertension and dyslipidemia, had died on Sept 27.

“The other victim was a 72-year-old man who had hypertension. He died on Sept 29,” it said, noting that the body of all three victims, who hailed from Betong, were brought to Betong Hospital.

The fourth BID case involved an 80-year-old woman who had hypertension and heart disease. She died on Oct 2 and her body was brought to Sarikei Hospital.