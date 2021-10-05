Covid-19: Slight increase in cases for Sarawak with 1,361 reported today

KUCHING (Oct 5): Sarawak recorded a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with the latest figure registering at 1,361.

Today’s figures again placed Sarawak at the top of the table, with Selangor trailing not far behind with 1,348.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post that Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 218,126.

Overall, 8,817 Covid-19 cases were registered nationwide, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative number of cases to 2,294,457.

Other states and territories reporting new cases today included Kedah (1,063), Johor (886), Sabah (805), Pahang (696), Penang (595), Kedah (576), Perak (473), Terengganu (356), Melaka (246), Kuala Lumpur (217), Negeri Sembilan (122), and Perlis (47).

Putrajaya recorded only 23 cases, while Labuan had three cases.

In a separate post, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide stood at 56 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Oct 4), while non-ICU beds registered at 51 per cent occupancy.

Penang had the highest ICU usage at 90 per cent capacity from 91 beds, while Sarawak recorded 69 per cent usage out of 152 ICU beds.

For non-ICU beds, Perlis registered the highest usage percentage at 83 per cent out of 211 beds.

In Sarawak, 73 per cent out of the 1,376 non-ICU beds were taken up.