Don’t let guard down against Covid-19, SDMC urges S’wakians as inter-district travel resumes

KUCHING (Oct 5): With the lifting of inter-district travel restrictions tomorrow, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has urged Sarawakians to maintain a high level of self-discipline as the war against Covid-19 is still not over.

In its daily update, the committee said that despite inter-district travel being allowed, visiting is still not encouraged and the public needs to have high self-control as the state is still combatting Covid-19.

“Members of the public must realise that everyone has a responsibility to prioritise community safety, especially those in remote areas.

“Children below 12 years old are also encouraged not to be outside of their homes for now. If necessary, they should be accompanied by a parent or guardian (who is completely vaccinated) and must adhere to established health protocols,” said SDMC.

Earlier today, Uggah confirmed that the inter-district travel restriction will be lifted after midnight tonight.

SDMC added that even though movement restrictions have been relaxed for those who have completed their vaccinations, SDMC said that everyone should continue practising preventative measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Always practise wearing face masks and do physical distancing while in public. Ensure that there is good ventilation and avoid gathering activities,” the committee said.

It also decided that no police permit will be required anymore for inter-district travel in Sarawak starting tomorrow.

However, SDMC pointed out that police permit will still be required for inter-state travel.