Follow dine-in SOP, don’t rearrange tables and chairs, mayor tells eatery owners

KUCHING (Oct 5): Food business operators are reminded to make sure the seat and table arrangements at their premises are in accordance with the current standard operating procedures (SOP), and are not to be moved or changed after checks are carried out by Kuching South City Council (MBKS), said mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“Operators are to give full cooperation and to follow strictly the SOP to avoid being compounded by the enforcement,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wee, together with MBKS Public Health officers, MBKS Enforcement officers and MBKS Social Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) had earlier inspected SOP compliance by operators of business premises at GalaCity and Saradise, following last month’s lifting of the dine-in ban in Kuching and other Southern Zone districts.

Wee said the MBKS Enforcement officers will be going around ensuring all coffee shops and eateries follow the SOP.

“To the public, please keep on wearing the face mask before and after having your meal. Everyone needs to play their role in reducing the positive cases in Kuching by following the SOP.

“With everyone’s cooperation, the coffee shops and eateries will be able to operate as usual. Public and operators are reminded that once the arrangement of the tables and chairs has been done according to the SOP, please do not re-arrange it,” he said.

For queries on the arrangement of tables and chairs in the premises, business owners or operators can refer to MBKS Public Health and Licensing Division.