Jeffrey: Give RM200 billion development fund to Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): Malayan politicians should stop the obsession of having political control over Sabah and Sarawak as neo-colonies of Malaya.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said since the formation

of Malaysia in 1963, Sabah and Sarawak have not been treated as equal partners in the federation.

“All Sabahans and Sarawakians want is for the federal government to treat us equally and grant us our rights

as agreed upon in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Inter-Governmental Commission Report and other

provisions of the Federal Constitution.

“The time has come to put words into action and develop Sabah and Sarawak in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The RM400 billion development fund under the plan must be distributed in the 50:25:25 ratio, which is

RM100 billion each for Sabah and Sarawak,” he said while debating the 12MP at the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

Jeffrey who is also the Keningau MP said the federal government has the option of continuing with the

outdated arrangement of giving Sabah and Sarawak a pitiful eight to ten percent of the development fund or

allocating half of the fund to the regions accordingly.

Before dismissing this suggestion, he urged the federal to listen to the voices of secessionists who are actively advocating for the removal of Sabah and Sarawak from Malaysia.

In the past, Jeffrey said despite the many sweet promises made by DAP and PKR during their campaign, such

20 percent oil royalty and returning 50 per cent of the net revenue derived by the federal government from

Sabah, nothing was ever accomplished except the glorious RM30 e-wallet.

“Worse, the former prime minister and the former Sabah chief minister conspired in 2019 to replace the 40

percent obligation with a paltry RM53.4 million over the next five years.

“Despite promising to reclaim 80 percent of our oil rights and fight for the full 40 per cent with a RM1 trillion

back payment, Warisan senior leaders obediently acquiesced to the RM53.4 million.

“Semporna MP and Warisan Plus government also did not dare to demand the sales tax on oil and gas like

what the Sarawak government did. The Pakatan Harapan government was even apposed to Sarawak’s rights

for this tax, until the Sarawak government had to take it to court and win its claim,” he said.

However, Jeffrey said former prime minister Tan Sri Muyiddin Yassin was different and without a doubt, the

best prime minister for Sabah and Sarawak so far.

It is no surprise that Sarawak GPS and Sabah GRS backed the current prime minister because Ismail has

Muhyiddin’s support.

“The federal government under Muhyiddin agreed to the Sabah government’s request to set aside the RM53.4

million in lieu of the 40 per cent, so that the provision under the federal constitution can be fulfilled.

“Muhyiddin has formed the National Consultative Committee comprising representatives of the Federal

government, Sabah government and Sarawak government to review special grants under Article 112D of the Constitution.

“Unfortunately, due to political turmoil, the first meeting which was scheduled at the end of August, could not

be held,” he said.

He said if the committee is continued, it could restore Sabah and Sarawak’s financial rights which would

further contribute to development funds for both regions, in line with the vision of Shared Prosperity and the Malaysian Family.

As an additional issue for 12MP for Sabah, Jeffrey called on the federal government to research and allow the

cultivation of ‘industrial hemp’ and ‘cannabis’ in Sabah.

“This is for the hemp industry and medical use, which is legal in many countries around the world. The cultivation and downstream production of these two high value crops can help increase agricultural yield and industrialisation in Sabah.

“Agriculture and industrialisation are two of the three main thrusts of the Sabah Maju Jaya 1.0 Development

Plan (2021-2025). It is hoped that the government will take the necessary steps to allow for the cultivation

and downstream production of these two crops,” he said.