Malaysia records 76 more Covid-19 deaths, total climbs to 26,759

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 5): The Ministry of Health logged 76 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 26,759.

Out of the new deaths logged, 15 cases were brought in dead.

The actual number of people who died of Covid-19 on October 4 was only two, based on the latest updated figures given as at 7am today.

The ministry’s Covid-19 death records now include backlogged cases, rather than just the daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

In a comparison of all states, Penang had the highest fatality rate with 11.1 deaths per 100,000 in the population.

This was followed by Perlis (8.6), Johor (6.5), Sarawak (5.3), and Sabah (5.2).

These five states recorded death rates higher than the national rate of 5.0.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 8,069 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total active cases to 142,860. This was a decrease of 7,457 active cases over the last 24 hours.

Comparatively, 15,456 Covid-19 patients recovered in the same period. The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,280,739 since the pandemic hit. — Malay Mail