Man gets six months’ jail for taking Methamphetamine

MIRI (Oct 5): The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a man to six months in jail for taking Methamphetamine.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu meted out the sentence on 34-year-old William Ting Boon Min of Jalan Pisang Barat, Kuching after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to be using the drug after a urine test which was carried out on him came back positive for Methamphetamine.

He committed the offence on March 15 at around 11.30am at Miri Narcotics Crime Investigation Department office here.

The court also ordered the accused to be placed under police supervision for two years after serving his sentence.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented.