Man killed, wife and daughter injured in road accident

BEAUFORT (Oct 5): A man was killed his wife and daughter survived a road accident at Kampung Poring in Membakut here on Monday.

Ambros Sinting, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics while his 40-year-old wife and 25-year-old daughter suffered injuries.

Beaufort police chief DSP Yusoff Zaki Mat Yaacob said the family was travelling in a four-wheel-drive vehicle from Kampung Ulu Lumagar in Bongawan to Membakut town when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle around 4.30pm.

“Police believed the driver had allegedly lost control of the vehicle which caused it to overturn and landed on its side on the opposite lane.

“Paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene while the two other family members sustained injuries.

“They were immediately taken to the Beaufort hospital for treatment and confirmed to be in stable condition,” said Yusoff Zaki.

The victim’s body was taken to hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, an elderly man escaped from his vehicle minutes before it went up in smoke along Jalan Papar Lama in Penampang on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old victim was driving home when smoke came out from the bonnet around 12pm.

Penampang fire and rescue chief of operation Jamaluddin Hussin said a distress call was made to the station at 12.12pm and a team was dispatched to the location.

“We managed to put out the fire and the situation was under control by 12.30pm.

“We believed electrical short-circuit was the main cause of the fire,” he said, adding that the operation ended about an hour later without any untoward incident.