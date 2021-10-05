Message claiming Sabah Umno losing confidence in CM false

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): The viral message pertaining to a media statement by Umno Sabah claiming to have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, is false.

Jaafar Abd Wahid, Press Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, said Bung, who is also Umno Sabah chief, did not make any statement regarding this matter.

Jaafar said the media statement had been edited by irresponsible individuals in light of the current political situation in Malacca.

“I urge all quarters not to believe the news and viral it on social media.”

He said the doctored statement was done by irresponsible individuals for their own political gain.