New law to deal with risk disasters to be formulated – Nadma

PUTRAJAYA, (Oct 5): A new legislation to tackle risks of disaster will be formulated next year in an effort to identify risks of disaster and to ensure community preparedness, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

A policy on risk disaster reduction will also be developed this year to mitigate disasters, he said.

“This is important because we want to introduce, enhance awareness and mobilise relevant agencies in terms of identifying dangerous slopes, roads to be closed in case of a disaster, and enforcement that will be implemented.”

Aminuddin said this to reporters after the launch of National Preparedness Month (BKN) 2021 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Putrajaya Corporation Complex here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad and his deputy Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Aminuddin said the BKN, which is celebrated in October annually, was aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness of various parties in times of disaster especially during the monsoon season, such as floods, mudflows and landslides.

He said Nadma expected floods this year to be just like in the previous year when the people also had to face it amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The tasks of the relevant agencies will be coordinated to ensure that the disaster can be dealt with properly,” he said.

He said Nadma had identified several shortcomings to be improved through the development of an e-contribution portal to ensure more effective distribution of aid, dry food and personal protective equipment (PPE) to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A trial run of the e-contribution portal will be carried out in Johor and Kelantan. – Bernama