Political parties will not be granted audience with Melaka governor until Thursday

MELAKA (Oct 5): Political party representatives will not be able to have an audience with Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam until this Thursday, said the governor’s special secretary Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad.

He said this was because Mohd Ali had been on self-quarantine since Sept 30 after coming in close contact with Covid-19 positive individuals and the quarantine period would end by then.

“The date for an audience will depend on Tun when he comes into office.

“If he comes in on Friday, he will probably decide to have a meeting that day. It all depends on him,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Nur Azmi also confirmed that he had received a letter from Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari yesterday, seeking for an audience with Mohd Ali, to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Yesterday, former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) declared they were withdrawing their support as they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership.

With this development, the state government has technically collapsed

The Barisan Nasional-led Melaka government is represented by 17 assemblymen, comprising 14 from UMNO, two from Bersatu and one BN-friendly Independent, while the Opposition has 11 seats, namely seven from DAP, and two each from PKR and Amanah, respectively. – Bernama