Pujut man fined RM1,000 for running unlicensed business

MIRI (Oct 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,000 in default one month in prison for running a business without a valid licence.

Muhammad Zulhilmi Zainal, 34, of Pujut Padang Kerbau here paid the fine.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted him on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 3(1) of the Businesses, Professions and Trade Licences Ordinance.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 upon conviction.

According to the charge, Muhammad Zulhilmi ran an online gambling business without a valid licence.

He committed the offence on July 16, 2021 at around 3.30pm at a premises in Lutong.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.