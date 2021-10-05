Sarawak CP: 28 police reports against preacher who allegedly insulted non-Muslims

MIRI (Oct 5): Twenty-eight police reports have been lodged in Sarawak so far over the incident of a preacher, who is alleged to have insulted the non-Muslims as well as the Dayak community.

In disclosing this, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said of the 28, four were lodged at Bukit Sentosa police station.

“The police stations at Mile 10 (near Kota Padawan), Tabuan Jaya (Kuching) and Bau register three police reports each, while the stations at Sri Aman and Batu Kawa (Kuching) receive two reports each,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The police stations at Satok, Gita (both in Kuching), Kota Samarahan, Engkilili (near Simanggang), Skrang, Kidurong (Bintulu), Sepaoh, Debak, Sarikei, Kanowit and Lutong (Miri) each received one report, he added.

All these police reports were lodged against the preacher, who is alleged to have made inflammatory remarks against the non-Muslim religion and the Dayak community in a one-minute video clip, which uploaded online recently and had since gone viral on social media.

Several other media reports had reported that at least 3,000 police reports had been lodged against the preacher by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals around the country.