SDMC: Six Covid-19 clusters in S’wak end

KUCHING (Oct 5): The State Health Department today declared an end to six Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the six clusters are the Kampung Goebilt Cluster in Kuching, Mas Sawai Cluster in Subis, Nanga Pelugau Cluster in Selangau, Sungai Setulai Cluster in Sebauh, Bukit Barun Cluster in Tatau and Sungai Menok Cluster in Beluru.

“The clusters ended after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days involving these clusters,” said SDMC.

There are currently 94 clusters still active statewide with five clusters reporting a total of 17 new cases today.

The cluster which reported new cases are the Long Urun Cluster (11), Tembok Limbang Cluster (2), Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster (2), Bungey 2 Cluster (1) and Giam Cluster (1).

No new clusters were declared by the Health Department today.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 34 compounds in Kuching, Bintulu and Saratok in the past 24 hours for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

To date, the police have issued 11,519 compounds.

One compound was also issued by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) for SOP violations.