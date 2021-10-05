Stealing sports shoes lands Taman Sukma teen in Henry Gurney School until age 21

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered an 18-year-old to undergo rehabilitation at Henry Gurney School, Puncak Borneo until the age of 21 for stealing two pairs of sports shoes.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar made the decision after listening to the teenager from Taman Sukma’s social report.

He committed the offence on March 14 at around 10.35pm at a house located in Kampung Ajibah Abol.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim realised sports shoes belonging to her and her cousin had gone missing when she was about to go to work on March 15.

Suspecting the shoes were stolen, the victim checked her closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and found the accused had gone into the house compound to steal the shoes.

It is understood that while the victim did not know the accused, he was frequently seen loitering in her neighbourhood.

A police report was then lodged, leading to the teenager’s arrest.

The victim suffered losses of around RM140.

The accused was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the suspect was not represented by counsel.