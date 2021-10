Ten longhouses in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Oct 5): Ten longhouses in Lubok Antu, Pakan, Julau, Meradong and Sarikei have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In the committee’s daily update today, it said that Rh Pindi, Empelam, Engkilili and Rh Jubang, Sebangki Panjai in Lubok Antu district has been enforced with EMCO from Oct 5 to 14.

Rh Ruekeith Jampong, Langkang Ili, also in Lubok Antu district, has been enforced with EMCO from Oct 3 to 15.

Rh Lembang, Ulu Dayu and Rh Enjop/Rh Ragai, Rantau Jerenang in Pakan and Rh Trisy, Nanga Selaut in Julau, Rh Henry Chindang, Sungai Mador and Rh James Brandah, Muara Bunut in Bintangor, Meradong will also be enforced with EMCO from Oct 5 to 14.

Rh Barnabas, Sungai Pura, Jalan Pasi-Meradong and Rh Moses, Bukit Melanjan, Sungai Petai, both in Sarikei, has been enforced with EMCO from Oct 6 to 15.

Meanwhile, the EMCO has been lifted for 18 longhouses in Sri Aman, Betong, Limbang, Saratok, Pakan and Marudi.

Rh Charlie, Pruan; Rh Mancha, Tawang. Rh Rebi, Stumbin; Rh Agong, Sebu Tengah, Tanjung Bijat; and Rh Unggie, Klauh Hulu in Sri Aman had their EMCO lifted on Oct 4.

Two other longhouses in Sri Aman namely Rh Sherit, Titikah; Rh Nadwi, Gran D, Stumbin; and Rh Milu, Gua Dalam had their EMCO lifted on Oct 5.

Rh Tugang, Kampung Ulu Lubai in Limbang; Rh Intai, Suri Baroh and Rh Tila, Luing in Betong; Rh Loya Seman, Kamidan Asal in Saratok; and Kampung Benawa dan SK Benawa in Marudi also had their EMCO lifted on Oct 5.

The EMCO for five longhouses in Pakan namely Rh Bujang, Tebuk Ulu Wak; Rh Banyan, Lepong Bangkit; Rh Akun, Supi Atas; Rh Asun, Wong Kelampu; and Rh Rachak, Nyalak Ladong was also lifted on Oct 5.