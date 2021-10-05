TYT’s birthday do to be hybrid event

KUCHING (Oct 5): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 85th birthday celebration taking place from Oct 8 to 10 will be a hybrid event in accordance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

In a statement yesterday, Sarawak Information Department (Japen) said the event will begin with a thanksgiving ceremony, to be held at Masjid Jamek on Oct 8.

The next day, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri will inspect the main Guard of Honour at Dataran Perbarisan located at the compound of the new State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building in Petra Jaya.

After that, the ceremony for the conferment of Sarawak State Orders will take place at Dewan Lapau at the new DUN building.

“Other events will also be held – such as the State Banquet which will be held at the Borneo Kuching Convention Centre (BCCK). The Tea Banquet will also be held on the last day of the celebration, to take place at the new DUN building’s dining hall.

“The Konsert Irama dan Lagu will be held at a leading hotel here in the evening,” it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from the organising committee of Taib’s 85th birthday celebration, led by Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

The call was made to invite Abang Johari and inform him on the programmes to be held in conjunction with the 3-day event.

Also present during the courtesy visit was Assistant Minister of Utilities (Electric Supply) Datuk Liwan Lagang.