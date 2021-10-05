Uggah: No more inter-district travel restriction, roadblocks from tomorrow

KUCHING (Oct 5): The inter-district travel restriction, enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19, will be lifted starting tomorrow, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas confirmed.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, gave the confirmation when contacted by The Borneo Post this afternoon after a notice on a meeting between the police and Uggah yesterday was shared via social messaging platforms.

According to the notice sighted by The Borneo Post, the restriction will be lifted after midnight tonight.

The notice said that roadblocks will be dismantled and that a police permit for inter-district travel will no longer be necessary. The roadblocks will remain for areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

However, it also said checks will be carried out to ensure that only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are travelling between districts.

SDMC is expected to formally announce the matter later this evening.

Sarawak’s Covid-19 infections have been on a decline this week, falling to 1,361 cases in the last 24 hours after recording for than 2,000 cases for several weeks.

The state, however, still tops the list of infections in the country.

According to SDMC’s daily Covid-19 updates, most new cases in Sarawak are Category 1 or 2, which are asymptomatic cases or cases with mild symptoms.