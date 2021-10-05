Winding up of 12MP begins today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 5): The winding up of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat by the ministries will begin today after the five-year plan, for the period 2021 to 2025, was debated for four days.

A total of 106 Members of Parliament from the government and opposition blocs took part in the debate on the12MP after its tabling by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Sept 27.

Among the issues raised by the MPs during the four-day debate which began last Sept 28 were health, Covid-19 vaccine, development of Sabah and Sarawak, poverty, post-Covid-19 impact and the country’s water supply management.

Based on the Parliament calendar of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament, the winding-up of the 12MP is scheduled to be held until Thursday.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, today’s sitting will begin with the Ministers’ Question Time, during which there will be questions posed to the Prime Minister on energy security in the country and the direction taken by the government to improve the country’s energy security.

There will also be questions for the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister on whether the ministry intends to set a ceiling on commission for room sales through OTA (Online Travel Agent) and the National Unity Minister on the role of the Perpaduan kindergartens in fostering values on unity in a plural society.

During the oral question and answer session, Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) will pose a question to Higher Education Minister on the marketability of graduates during the Covid-19 pandemic and measures taken to provide graduates who are competitive in the job market.

There will also a question by Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) to Senior Education Minister on the effectiveness of the Home-based Learning and Teaching (PdPR) session module.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be for 17 days until Oct 12. – Bernama