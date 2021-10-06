Ahmad Maslan: Umno reps who betrayed Melaka govt sacked

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): Umno has sacked two of its state assemblymen who betrayed the Barisan Nasional-led Melaka government, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed today.

Ahmad confirmed the matter to the Malay Mail when contacted.

The two representatives are Datuk Noor Azman Hassan and former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

The duo were issued letters notifying them of the automatic revocation of their party memberships, as stipulated under the party’s Clause 20.11, read together with Clause 20.9.

Idris and Noor Azman were notified that this was owing to their action on October 4, 2021, which proved that they no longer backed the leadership and state government led by Umno.

The letter was signed by Ahmad.

The Melaka government fell after four state assemblymen retracted their support for its chief minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four assemblymen who withdrew support for Sulaiman are: Idris (Sungai Udang), Nor Azman (Pantai Kundur), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).

Norhizam was formerly from DAP prior to becoming an independent.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday told the party’s state assemblymen in Melaka who toppled the state government, to be prepared to face the music, by way of sackings.

In a press conference in the Dewan Rakyat’s media centre, Ahmad Zahid said that those who caused the state government to fall had betrayed a government led by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno.

Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam had yesterday consented to the dissolution of the state assembly, after the four assemblymen declared no confidence in Sulaiman as chief minister.

Melaka Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the decision was gazetted yesterday, adding that fresh state polls will be announced soon by the Election Commission (EC). – MalayMail