Analysts: AirAsia’s fundraising work on track

KUCHING: AirAsia Group Bhd (AirAsia Group) has received approval from Danajamin Nasional Bhd (Danajamin) for an 80 per cent guaranteed loan of up to RM500 million under the Danajamin Prihatin Guarantee Scheme.

The scheme is part of Malaysia’s economic stimulus package following the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19.

AirAsia executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said the approval from the government was a strong endorsement of AirAsia Group’s ability to recover fast and provided a welcome boost to its overall fundraising strategy as it prepares to return to the skies in all key markets.

“Countries around the world, including those in the region, have begun to reopen international borders amid promising progress in vaccination rates,” he said in a statement.

“In Thailand, Indonesia, and Philippines, we are seeing pleasing progress as services have gradually started to resume,” Kamarudin said.

He said countries in the region continued to discuss and implement travel bubbles and to gradually reopen international borders and hence AirAsia Group is confident it will be able to recover and rebound strongly in the near future.

The loan has been approved by AirAsia Group’s lenders under a club deal term financing, with the aforementioned guarantee to be provided by Danajamin via Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan (SJPP), a wholly-owned entity of the Finance Ministry.

The financing is earmarked for working capital purposes, which will be utilised to support staff costs and aircraft maintenance as it prepares to ramp up operations leading up to the reopening of interstate and international borders in the near future.

Researchers with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) saw that AirAsia Group’s fundraising efforts seem to be on track in ensuring that it has sufficient liquidity to get back on its feet.

“To recap, the low cost airline has completed two tranches of its private share placement exercise in the first wuarter of 2021 in which it has raised RM336.5 million from the issuance of 470.2 million new shares,” it said in its notes. “The remaining 198.2 million shares will be issued by the year end.

“Meanwhile, BigPay, an AirAsia digital portfolio company, has managed to secure up to US$100 million from the South Korean conglomerate, SK Group.

“AirAsia has also proposed to undertake a renounceable rights issue of up RM1.02 billion in which the issuance and listing applications have been submitted to the Securities Commission and Bursa Securities.”

In other corporate updates, AirAsia has seen a strong uptake of seats after the announcement of the Langkawi travel bubble in which it has managed to sell over 260,000 seats in just over a week.

As we are inching towards the 90 per cent mark of fully vaccinated adult population, the state and international borders are expected to be reopened as soon as December.

“We are positive on these developments as it means that we will be seeing a stronger rebound for both domestic and international travels,” MIDF Research affirmed.