Baleh HEP cofferdam stable, safety intact, assures Sarawak Energy

KUCHING (Oct 6): The cofferdam constructed for the Baleh Hydroelectric Project (HEP) remains stable and safely intact, Sarawak Energy said in a statement issued last night.

“Over the Baleh HEP’s ongoing construction period, water from the Baleh River is diverted through the diversion tunnels. The cofferdams are constructed to create dry working environment for main dam construction.

“Rockfill and gravel are used for the cofferdam construction, hence seepage is a common phenomenon which has been accounted for in the cofferdam design,” it said.

The statement was issued following queries related to a video showing seepage from the structure.

Sarawak Energy also said relevant stakeholders including the Kapit Resident’s Office, Bukit Mambong District Office and community groups have been informed and updated of the situation.

“Sarawak Energy closely monitors water levels at all hydropower project sites and stations, especially during periods of heavy rainfall currently being experienced throughout Sarawak.

“The Baleh project, like all of Sarawak Energy’s HEPs, is constructed according to international best practices for large dams to ensure structural integrity and safety, with the International Commission on Large Dams providing the primary standards and guidelines which ensures hydropower projects are built and operated safely,” it said.

It added as part of the preparatory works, detailed geological investigations and studies are conducted at various stages of the hydropower project development from the initial pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, tender design and detailed engineering design.

Sarawak Energy also encourages the public and other stakeholders to contact the Baleh HEP team if they have concerns regarding the project via a dedicated grievance mechanism and feedback number at 019-8828641, or email to [email protected]