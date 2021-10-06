Be responsible to keep your elderly parents safe, Khairy says in countdown to border reopening

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today reminded Malaysians that personal responsibility is key to the safety of their family and loved ones once interstate travel resumes without the need for police permits.

He noted there is only a small percentage left before Malaysia hits the 90 per cent threshold the federal government had set for state borders to reopen.

“1.6 per cent before interstate borders open. While @KKMPutrajaya has transitioned to symptomatic testing, we encourage people who are in high contact and mobility settings to test regularly. If you want to balik kampung to see elderly parents, do an RTK saliva test. Keep them safe.

“As we transition towards endemicity, we cannot police things anymore ie set up roadblocks to see if you have been fully vaccinated or tested. Much will now depend on personal responsibility and behaviour. I believe we can rise to the challenge in #ReopeningSafely,” he tweeted earlier this morning.

Khairy previously said the general public must adapt to living with the highly contagious coronavirus as it becomes endemic in society by taking proactive measures to reduce risk to themselves and others around them.

In a series of tweets, he said police resources will be redeployed from manning checkpoints on the road to patrolling and checking on businesses to ensure compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

“Random checks on restaurants and premises will continue to check on SOP compliance especially gatekeeping at the entrance. This will still be important. But certainly no massive roadblocks,” he said.

Earlier today, national news agency Bernama reported that a total of 20,698,852 individuals or 88.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, less than 2 per cent short of the targeted 90 per cent.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that interstate activities and tourism-related pursuits will be allowed when 90 per cent of adults in Malaysia are vaccinated against Covid-19. — Malay Mail