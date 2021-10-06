Bill to amend Federal Constitution in line with MA63 to be tabled on Oct 26, says law minister

KUCHING (Oct 6): A Bill to amend the Federal Constitution so that it would be in line with the relevant provisions under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is scheduled for its first reading In Parliament on Oct 26, said Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), in a press statement issued in Kuala Lumpur today, said based on the ministry’s timeline, the first reading of the Bill is to be followed by the second reading on Oct 28.

“While the Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) is reviewing legal provisions, the ministry has already started its engagement exercise on to explain to matter to key stakeholders including members of Parliament, Sabah and Sarawak leaders as well as the Attorney General in the two states.”

Wan Junaidi added that to date, the initiative has received support from Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who will be meeting Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to officially discuss on the matter soon.

Depending on the success of the engagement exercise, Wan Junaidi said he aims to have a special meeting on MA63, to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Oct 21.

Subsequent to this, he said a special paper on MA63 will be presented by the Prime Minister to the Members of the Cabinet the next day on Oct 22.

Wan Junaidi said based on the ministry’s tentative timeline, the AGC is scheduled to come up with the Blue Bill on this, which will be presented to Members of Parliament, hopefully on Oct 25.

He explained that the legislative amendments to the Federal Constitution are crucial as it would provide clarity to the position of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the people particularly the natives of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Over the years there has been erosion in Sabah and Sarawak rights as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963. We hope to rectify this by amending some critical provisions in the Federal Constitution,” he said.