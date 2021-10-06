Body recovered from Telaga Air SAR identified as Awang Omar – MMEA

KUCHING (Oct 6): The body recovered earlier this evening has been identified as Awang Omar Awang Hamsawi, the first mate of a fishing boat who went missing at sea after the vessel capsized near Pulau Satang Besar in Telaga Air on Oct 2.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the 59-year-old victim’s body was found floating by a fishing boat at 4.22pm at a distance of 3.7 nautical miles north from where the boat had sank.

Video of the SAR team bringing the body ashore at the Telaga Air jetty around 6.21pm today. – Video by Roystein Emmor

“The body was then brought by the rescue team to a jetty and handed over to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the identification of the body was carried out by the PDRM Forensic Team together with the victim’s next of kin at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“They also found the identity card on the victim,” he said, and extended his condolences on behalf of MMEA to the victim’s family.

According to details provided by the SAR team earlier, the body was found by a fishing boat around 4.30pm around an area known as “Tukun Kapal Jepun”, some six nautical miles from Pulau Satang Besar.

Last Saturday (Oct 2), a boat carrying ten people, including eight anglers, capsized some 21 nautical miles off Pulau Satang Besar near Telaga Air here.

The skipper and the anglers, who were from Peninsular Malaysia, were found alive by another group of fisherman early Sunday morning.

On Sunday (Oct 3), a similar incident occurred alto in Telaga Air, involving five anglers – Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

The multi-agency SAR operation to find the missing anglers was suspended at 6pm and will resume tomorrow.