Covid-19: 1,503 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 9,380 cases

KUCHING (Oct 6): Sarawak recorded 1,503 new Covid-19 cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“It is also the highest in the country. Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 219,629,” he said in a Facebook post.

He informed that the country’s new daily Covid-19 infections registered at 9,380, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 2,303,837.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases were Kelantan with 1,170 cases, Selangor (1,116), and Johor (1,105).

States that recorded three-digit new cases were Sabah (790), Terengganu (704), Perak (629), Penang (623), Kedah (556), Pahang (511), Kuala Lumppur (214), Melaka ( 200), and Negeri Sembilan ( 191).

Perlis recorded 42 new cases, while Putrajaya had 18. Labuan had eight cases.