Covid-19: 98.74 pct of 1,503 new cases in S’wak in Categories 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 6): All districts in Sarawak, with the exception of Tanjung Manis, contributed to the 1,503 new Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said 1,484 cases or 98.74 per cent of the new cases were in Category 1 and 2, with patients having no to mild symptoms.

The other 19 cases consisted of four Category 3 cases with patients having pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support; two Category 4 cases with patients having pneumonia requiring oxygen support; and 13 Category 5 cases with patients having pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

Kuching continued to top the list with 427 cases followed by Miri (203), Bau (159), and Sibu (154).

This was followed by Samarahan (70), Bintulu (68), Limbang (53), Serian (36), Kapit (30), Sarikei (29), Betong (26), Sri Aman (25), Daro (24), Belaga (21), Mukah (18), Lawas (16), Asajaya (16), Saratok (14), Pakan (13), Simunjan (12), Kanowit (12), Marudi (12), Meradong (11), and Subis (10).

Another 15 districts reported single-digit cases, namely Song (9), Lundu (4), Lubok Antu (4), Julau (4), Pusa (4), Kabong (3), Telang Usan (3), Selangau (2), Tebedu (2), Bukit Mabong (2), Sebauh (2), Dalat (2), and one each in Tatau, Beluru and Matu.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 219,629.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of the Lemujan Cluster in Pakan after no new cases were detected from the cluster in the past 28 days.

The committee also said that no new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today.

However, six out of 93 active clusters recorded an increase of 23 new cases.

They are the Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (10); Opar Cluster in Bau (5); Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (4); Tembok Limbang Cluster in Limbang (2); Kampung Segedup Cluster in Kuching (1); and Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster in Bau (1).