Covid-19: Only 1.9 pct of 9,380 new cases in Categories 3-5 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): Only 1.9 per cent or 181 of the 9,380 new Covid-19 cases reported as of noon today, comprised individuals in categories three, four and five.

Category three refers to patients with pneumonia, category four as requiring oxygen assistance and category five as needing a ventilator.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the remaining 9,199 cases or 98.1 per cent were in categories one and two, with none and minor symptoms respectively.

“Of the total new cases, 9,367 were local transmissions involving 8,755 citizens and 612 foreigners while 13 were imported cases comprising eight Malaysians and five foreign nationals,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

He added that there were a total of 13,045 recoveries today, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection to 2,144,681.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 851 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) involving 800 confirmed as positive for Covid-19 and 51 suspected or probable cases and those under investigation.

A total of 447 cases required respiratory assistance involving 348 confirmed Covid-19 cases while another 99 were suspected or probable cases under investigation.

He also also disclosed that 11 new clusters were detected during the same period with five each involving transmission in the workplace and in community, while one cluster involved high-risk groups.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) yesterday was at 0.87 with Perlis recording the highest rate at 1.03.

Data on deaths and the current situation of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia will be uploaded on the GitHub site and the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my. – Bernama