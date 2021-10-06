Covid-19: Sarawak records 22 deaths from June 12 to Oct 5

KUCHING (Oct 6): Sarawak logged another 22 deaths from Covid-19 today of which the cases had occurred between June 12 and Oct 5, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that out of the new fatalities recorded, seven were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state’s death toll now stands at 942.

One of the BID cases involved a person with disabilities (OKU).

The victim was a 70-year-old woman from Sri Aman whose body was brought to Sri Aman Hospital. She also had hypertension and dyslipidemia.

MORE TO COME